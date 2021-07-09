Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $17.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several analysts recently commented on CRIS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Curis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $714.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

