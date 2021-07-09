Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLXPF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cybin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of CLXPF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. 2,388,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,915. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $388.84 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

