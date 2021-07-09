CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

