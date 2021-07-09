Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. 295,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,452 shares of company stock worth $1,920,657. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

