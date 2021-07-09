Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $157.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.