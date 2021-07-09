Davinci Coin Market Cap Reaches $14.14 Million (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $341,060.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001349 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.36 or 0.01438355 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

