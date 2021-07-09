Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VMM opened at $14.18 on Friday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

