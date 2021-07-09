Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of WILYY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 0.03. Demant A/S has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $29.98.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

