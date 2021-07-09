Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About Demant A/S
Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.
Featured Article: G-20
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Demant A/S (WILYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.