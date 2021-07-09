Denbury (NYSE:DEN) versus VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Critical Survey

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VOC Energy Trust and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Denbury 0 1 5 0 2.83

Denbury has a consensus price target of $89.44, suggesting a potential upside of 25.17%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust N/A 12.74% 12.74% Denbury -214.16% -146.78% -63.90%

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Denbury shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Denbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 15.85 $3.83 million N/A N/A Denbury $750.71 million 4.76 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denbury.

Summary

Denbury beats VOC Energy Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

