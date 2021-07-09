DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Down 3.9%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $36.66. 1,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 805,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Get DermTech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $963.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,694,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,203 shares of company stock worth $10,519,760. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.