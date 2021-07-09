DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.52. 11,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 874,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMTK. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Get DermTech alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,203 shares of company stock worth $10,519,760. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.