Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $18.31

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $19.04. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,955,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

