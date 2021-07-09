Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €48.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €37.53 ($44.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €44.50. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

