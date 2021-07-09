Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

DVN opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

