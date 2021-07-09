Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

DGEAF stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

