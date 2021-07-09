Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) and Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) and Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Duluth shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Duluth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Duluth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A Duluth 4.42% 16.27% 5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Brands Group and Duluth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Duluth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Duluth has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.59%. Given Duluth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duluth is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Duluth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Duluth $638.78 million 0.87 $13.58 million $0.47 39.72

Duluth has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group.

Summary

Duluth beats Digital Brands Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

