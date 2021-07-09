Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,304 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $574.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

