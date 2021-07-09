Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,678 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $120,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.87 and a twelve month high of $168.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

