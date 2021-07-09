Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.99% of Dillard’s worth $127,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDS opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.06. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.