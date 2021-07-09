Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.41 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $125,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $162.31 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.