Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,311 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of The Southern worth $119,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.55 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

