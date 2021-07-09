Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 249,963 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,993,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 249,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $123,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after acquiring an additional 155,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

TPR opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

