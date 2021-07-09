Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 671,083 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,538,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,083 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.42% of Macy’s worth $122,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 319.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 237,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 246.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 405,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 288,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on M. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Macy’s stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

