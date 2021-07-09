Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $270,545,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 543,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

