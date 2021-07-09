Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,955 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $27.23 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCK. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

