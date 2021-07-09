Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $234.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $219.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

