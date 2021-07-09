Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 803.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 983,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $198,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

