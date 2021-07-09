Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $92.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.09.

D opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

