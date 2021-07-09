Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.23

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.23 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 461542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

