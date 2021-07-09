Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.48

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 7370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

