Dror Bacher Sells 2,479 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dror Bacher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of DarioHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $6,122,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

