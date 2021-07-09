DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.71.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.45. DTE Energy has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $290.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

