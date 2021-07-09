DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $146.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.45. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $290.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

