Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -355.55. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,031. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

