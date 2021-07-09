Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

