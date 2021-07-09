Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE DRE opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

