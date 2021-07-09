Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$50.50 Price Target at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective increased by CIBC to C$50.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DND. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dye & Durham has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.90.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$47.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.44. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

