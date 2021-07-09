Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Recharge Acquisition worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 28.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCHG opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

