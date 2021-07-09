Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Harsco were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

