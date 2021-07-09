Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $198,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,388 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 777,832 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

