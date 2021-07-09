Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,263 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of GOSS opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $604.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

