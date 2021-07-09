Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $205,000 Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $31.62 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

