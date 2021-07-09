Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

UBSI stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

