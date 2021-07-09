Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stock Position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in East Stone Acquisition were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 962,022 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 90.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 548,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 111,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSC opened at $10.10 on Friday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

