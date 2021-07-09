E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.96 on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

