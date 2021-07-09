Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Eaton worth $786,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 132.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 120.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 517,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,529,000 after buying an additional 282,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.56. 26,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $84.87 and a 12 month high of $152.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

