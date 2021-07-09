Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.99. Eaton has a 1-year low of $84.87 and a 1-year high of $152.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.