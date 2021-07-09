Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 67.53 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £142.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.71. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

In other news, insider Imogen Moss acquired 14,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,014.36 ($13,083.83). Also, insider Robin Archibald acquired 10,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

