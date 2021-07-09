Educational Development Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 6.82%.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

