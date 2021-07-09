Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-$40.80 million.

Shares of EDUC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,605. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.18.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 37.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.